Will your job be safe in the age of automation?

NORFOLK, Va. - The rise of automation, robots, and machine learning is expected to drastically disrupt the American workplace over the next 30 years.

In the report Jobs lost, jobs gained: Workforce transitions in a time of automation published by McKinsey Global Institute last year, the study found that up to 70 million American workers may have to find another way to earn an income in the coming years.

They found that "in about 60 percent of occupations, at least one-third of the constituent activities could be automated, implying substantial workplace transformations and changes for all workers."

At Old Dominion University in Norfolk Dr. Robert McNab is an economics professor and Deputy Director of the Center for Economic Analysis and Policy. He says automation is already a part of life in Hampton Roads.

"It’s a trend that so far many people haven’t recognized, it’s been behind the scenes, but it’s generally part of our lives," McNab told News 3 anchor Todd Corillo. "Now we are starting to see the rise of automation that is not only robots but also algorithms that are replacing entire classes of work."

