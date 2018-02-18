New Dollar General hold grand opening this February in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A new Dollar General is already opened in Suffolk, but the grand opening event for the store will be on Saturday, February 24 at 8 a.m.

The first 50 adult customers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, with the first 200 customers receiving a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways, according store officials.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Dollar General says that the store’s fresh layout is designed to make shopping simple for customers. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, departments are easily recognizable with visible signage and coolers are conveniently located at the front of the store.

Anyone interested in joining the Dollar General team may visit the Career section at www.dollargeneral.com.