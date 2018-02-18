Hampton Roads VegFest holds DOUGH raising event at Cogans North

NORFOLK, Va. – If you and your friends are vegan food lovers, than Cogans Pizza North in Norfolk was the place you should have been on Sunday.

The Hampton Roads VegFest, in partnership with Cogans Pizza North, put on a fundraising event to help them meet the financial goals of putting on Hampton Roads VegFest.

Cogans Pizza North created a onetime new vegan menu for the event that started at 11 a.m. on Sunday and runs until midnight.

The vegan menu features faux pepperoni fries, a “Veganator” pizza, BBQ faux chicken pizza, artisan crust folded with vegan chocolate hazelnut spread and topped with vegan whipped cream and much more.

20 percent of all proceeds from this special menu will go to helping Hampton Roads VegFest.

To find out more about Hampton Roads VegFest, click here.