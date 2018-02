NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters with the Norfolk Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Hydro Street Saturday morning.

Dispatch received a call at 7:22 a.m. and crews arrived on scene several minutes later.

According to officials, smoke and flames were coming from the vacant two-story house.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and there were no report of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.