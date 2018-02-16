Yorktown Walmart shooting suspect to appear in court Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Va. - A woman accused of shooting and killing another woman in the parking lot of a Walmart was in court Friday morning.

Cindy Bryant has several charges against her, including first degree murder.

Investigators say Bryant shot and killed 37-year-old Jean Bryant in the store's parking lot around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to court documents obtained by News 3, Bryant told investigators she entered the Walmart, purchased ammunition, went to a nearby McDonald's, loaded the newly purchased ammunition in a handgun, and went back to the Walmart.

Once back at the store, the documents state she confronted Jean, who she said is her current wife, inside the Eye Center.

They begin to argue briefly, then Cindy asked Gene to step outside so they could talk but Jean refused.

At that point, the court documents state, Cindy pulled the firearm from her pocket and demanded that Jean leave the store.

Once they got to the parking lot, they allegedly engage in another argument. At this point a bystander got involved and Jean took off running in the parking lot.

Cindy told investigators she ran after Jean and begin shooting at her. Cindy, according to court documents, told investigators Jean tried running back into the store when she was struck and fell to the ground in the parking lot.

The Walmart is located along George Washington Memorial Highway.

Officials say Bryant, 34, and the victim know each other but have it confirmed how. They're both from Hampton.

Jean Bryant was an employee of the optometrist office that leases office space from Walmart but was not a Walmart employee.

Authorities say this was an isolated incident between the two women, who knew each other and were having a personal dispute.

Cindy Bryant was said to have abducted Jean Bryant from her work area when they both ended up in the front area of the Walmart parking lot near the main entrances. Cindy Bryant then shot Jean several times in the stomach.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died a few hours later.

News 3 will be in the courtroom this morning. Stay with us for details on this deadly shooting.