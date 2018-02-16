Virginia police officer in for a roo-markable surprise after finding kangaroo in stopped car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Oh, hoppy day! A Virginia police officer was in for a roo-markable surprise when he checked on a car stopped on the side of a busy road Tuesday.

There was a kangaroo in the passenger seat!

According to WDBJ, Officer Chase Bennett was concerned about the driver's well-being and pulled up behind the car.

"I was just checking my kangaroo!" the driver, Laura Steere, told Bennett when he asked her if she was OK.

It turns out that Steere was on her way to Infinity Acres Ranch, a non-profit educational ranch that houses a variety of animals.

Bennett even took a picture with the kangaroo - named Digeridoo, of course - and shared it on the Martinsville Police Department's social media pages.

“His ears got me the most. His ears were just kinda flopping out,” said Bennett. "Who's going to say no to seeing a kangaroo?"

Zoo knows what kind of animal Bennett will run into next!