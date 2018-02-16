× Virginia Beach man accused of running a Breaking Bad type operation out of his home selling meth

Virginia Beach, Va. – A Virginia Beach man is accused of running a major drug operation out of his home.

George Lane was arrested back in December and new court documents give insight into the accusation made by federal authorities.

It states police had been monitoring his home for months and allegedly bought 119 grams of meth on five different occasion by using two confidential informants.

As part of the sting, federal authorities bought over $11,200 dollars worth of meth. It states they raided Lanes home on Oak Leaf Lane on December 8th and discovered meth, cocaine, marijuana, suspected steroids and other drugs along with 13 guns.

It states during the raid the suspect’s wife came home and police allegedly found more cocaine and a handgun in the car.

Lane is scheduled for court February 21st in Norfolk Federal Court.

He is currently being held in jail.