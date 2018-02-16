Should teachers have guns in school? Some say that’s an answer after Florida school shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – The school shooting in Florida is once again leaving many in search of ways to prevent another attack. For some that means arming and training teachers in schools.

“We’ve got to do something to stop these shootings,” said Corey Stewart, a republican candidate for senate. “I think that teachers and students are sitting ducks right now.”

Stewart has proposed arming a few teachers in each school with concealed weapons. The teachers would have to be comfortable with guns and have a good disposition, he says. “Right now, these schools are a target because these murderers know that there are no gun zones, gun free zones. They’re going in there deliberately because they know teachers aren’t armed,” he said.

Thomas Calhoun, the president of the Norfolk Federation of Teachers, says he’s heard this idea before after other shootings. “In general, I think it’s a ridiculous idea,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun says more guns in the classroom is not the answer and believes this could create more issues in schools. “What happens if a teacher feels like they are being threatened by a student in the school and they unlock their drawer and they shoot the student? What will we say then?” he wonders.

He also questions how a concealed handgun would defend students against more powerful weapons, like AR-15s, but Stewart says right now it’s just too easy for people who want to do harm. “This is at least going to make a gunman think twice about opening fire in a school,” he said.

Education Secretary Betsy Devos also recently said teachers should have the “opportunity and option” to carry guns at schools.