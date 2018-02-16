× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 40s and afternoon rain

Rain will taper off tonight and we’ll see some clearing skies overnight. It will be much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.

Get ready for a cold one Saturday! Highs will only reach the mid 40s. A huge drop in temperatures compared to Friday. Some sunshine to start the day, with increasing clouds and rain chances in the afternoon and evening. Looks like everyone will get some rain.

Milder and drier on Sunday. Highs will warm into the mid 50s, with clearing skies as the day progresses.

Warmer temperatures on tap for President’s Day. Highs in the mid 60s, under overcast skies. A slight chance for some showers. Giving it a 30 percent chance at this point.

Drier and even warmer Tuesday. Clouds will give way to sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

Rain chances return for the end of the week.

