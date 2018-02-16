ODU’s Verlander, Virginia Beach’s Taylor part of Baseball Hall of Fame display

COOPERSTOWN, NY – After shining on baseball’s brightest stage last fall, a pair of players from Hampton Roads have a place in baseball’s most-hallowed hall.

As part of its permanent Autumn Glory exhibit opening today, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, NY features artifacts, photographs and ephemera from the 2017 World Series – a series won by the Houston Astros in seven thrilling games.

Artifacts in the exhibit include a road jersey worn in Game 6 by former Old Dominion baseball star Justin Verlander, as well as a Game 2 home jersey used by Virginia Beach native (Cox High School) and former UVA standout, Chris Taylor.

Also on display: a helmet worn by former UVA baseball star Derek Fisher in Game 5 when he scored the winning run in the 10th inning.

Autumn Glory will feature the 2017 Astros and Dodgers artifacts through the end of the 2018 World Series, when artifacts from the most recent Fall Classic will be put on exhibit.