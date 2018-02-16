ODU’s Verlander, Virginia Beach’s Taylor part of Baseball Hall of Fame display

Posted 5:33 pm, February 16, 2018, by , Updated at 05:34PM, February 16, 2018

Autumn Glory exhibit at Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. (Photo: Milo Stewart Jr. / National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)

COOPERSTOWN, NY – After shining on baseball’s brightest stage last fall, a pair of players from Hampton Roads have a place in baseball’s most-hallowed hall.

As part of its permanent Autumn Glory exhibit opening today, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, NY features artifacts, photographs and ephemera from the 2017 World Series – a series won by the Houston Astros in seven thrilling games.

Justin Verlander during the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Artifacts in the exhibit include a road jersey worn in Game 6 by former Old Dominion baseball star Justin Verlander, as well as a Game 2 home jersey used by Virginia Beach native (Cox High School) and former UVA standout, Chris Taylor.

Also on display: a helmet worn by former UVA baseball star Derek Fisher in Game 5 when he scored the winning run in the 10th inning.

Chris Taylor hits a solo home run during the 2017 World Series. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Autumn Glory will feature the 2017 Astros and Dodgers artifacts through the end of the 2018 World Series, when artifacts from the most recent Fall Classic will be put on exhibit.