Norfolk Police investigate armed home invasion, robbery

NORFOLK, Va. -Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery that was reported Thursday.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of Kingston Avenue around 4 p.m.

Police said when they arrived a man and woman, ages 41 and 38, said an unknown man entered their residence armed with a handgun. While inside the home, the suspect demanded money and personal property and the man and woman said they gave it to him.

The suspect then fled the apartment to nearby vehicle and police said there were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late twenties. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeved shirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

If you have any information that can help call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.