Hampton woman arrested after allegedly sending law enforcement on multi-county car chase

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – Multiple police and sheriff departments helped bring in a 28-year-old Hampton woman who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

The pursuit started in Mecklenburg County and traveled through Brunswick County, Greensville County and the City of Emporia on Route 58, according to officials.

Southampton County deputies took over the chase when the car entered their jurisdiction.

The suspect in the high-speed chase is Melissa Faye Reyes Reyes, and deputies in Southampton County finally stopped her when they deployed spike strips to slow her vehicle down.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said that while trying to stop Reyes Reyes car, a Southampton sheriff’s deputy vehicle was almost hit, before Reyes car darted off of the highway and traveled through the Food Lion parking lot, coming to a stop at the Hardee’s on Southampton Parkway.

Reyes Reyes had to be physically removed from the car. But she was taken into custody without further incident.

Three children were also in the car that Reyes Reyes was driving. The ages of the children are 7, 12 and 15.

Police say that they were later picked up by a family member, and were provided food by the Hardee’s that was near where the incident occurred.

Reyes Reyes was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, assault on law enforcement, and three counts of felony child neglect. Information received from Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office and Emporia Police Department indicate that they will also be pursuing criminal charges against Reyes Reyes.

There were no injuries that were reported in connection with this car chase.