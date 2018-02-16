Hampton Police arrest 16-year-old boy in connection to party shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested a 16-year-old Newport News boy Friday in connection to a shooting that happened on February 10.

Authorities found the boy in the 600 block of Ridley Circle in Newport News around 1 p.m. Friday. He was taken into custody without incident.

The boy has been charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Discharging a Firearm from a Moving Vehicle, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Malicious Wounding/Maiming.

Around 9:30 p.m. on the day of the incident, dispatchers received a call that a shooting had just happened in the 400 block of Colonial Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old Hampton woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she is now considered to be in critical, but stable condition.

After a preliminary investigation, police found that a fight occurred at some point during a party. One of the partygoers left the residence and went to a vehicle to get a gun, and gunshots were fired outside of the home. As a result of the gunfire, a bullet entered the home and struck the woman.

