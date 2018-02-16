Chesapeake Police looking for man that stole items from parked vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake are looking for a man that stole items from a car that was parked.

The parked car was in the 2200 block of Ferndale Road when it was broken into. Among the items taken was a wallet that belonged to the victim of the grand larceny.

The unknown male suspect was captured on surveillance using several of the credit cards located inside the wallet. Items purchased reached nearly $400 from different stores located on George Washington Hwy, according to officials.

Police ask that if anyone has information about the identity of this individual they are encouraged to call, access the P3 APP or submit an on-line web-tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.