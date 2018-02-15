Williamsburg deputies arrest woman accused of driving drunk with child in car

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Deputies arrested a woman who they say was driving in her car with a 12-year-old in the backseat who was not wearing a seat belt.

It happened on February 10 around 7:30 p.m. on Merrimac Trail.

Deputies on patrol saw a car driving 5 to 10 miles per hour in a 45 miles per house zone.

When deputies stopped the car, they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the car.

Katina Harold, 45, was arrested for DUI and child abuse/neglect. She was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.