VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is currently working a fatal car crash.

The crash involved two vehicles and was on Oceana Blvd.

Oceana is closed in both directions from Bells Road to the S-Curve near Louisa Ave. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.

VBPD FACT team is currently working a fatal 2 vehicle accident on Oceana Blvd. Oceana is closed in both directions from Bells Road to the S-Curve near Louisa Ave. Please avoid the area. More to follow when available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 15, 2018

