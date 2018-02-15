USNS Spearhead to leave for four-month deployment on February 20

NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors on the USNS Spearhead will leave from Norfolk for a four-month deployment on February 20.

The ship will go in support of Continuing Promise 2018 in Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

Continuing Promise is a U.S. Southern Command training mission that started in 2007. The mission provides medical, environmental health, veterinary and humanitarian assistance activities to select countries.

This is the second time the USNS Spearhead has participated in Continuing Promise.