Police in Hampton make arrest in a bank robbery case

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested Desmond Delton Corbett as a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred on Thursday.

The 43-year-old was arrested in connection to the robbery that happened at the Langley Federal Credit Union located in the 400 block of Aberdeen Road.

Police responded to the robbery after dispatch received a call around 9:30 a.m., according to officials.

The investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly entered the business, implied that he was armed and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the suspect fled from the scene.

Investigators were able to locate Corbett in the area of the crime and brought him into custody without incident.