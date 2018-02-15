Police identify suspect in connection to Portsmouth woman’s homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department announced Thursday that they have identified the suspect involved in Tuesday’s shooting death of 22-year-old Keytondra M. Wilson.

35-year-old Jarvis L. Deloatch of Portsmouth has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Members of the department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit began searching for Deloatch shortly after obtaining warrants against him.

Along with the North Carolina State Police, authorities located him off I-95 in North Carolina and he was taken into custody without incident.

Deloatch’s booking photo will be added once it is released.

