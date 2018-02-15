Newport News woman accused of pouring hot grease on another woman’s face

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – 30-year-old Shororia Rechelle Drew has been arrested after she allegedly threw hot grease on to another woman, according to police in Newport News.

Police responded to a call in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue, where they met a 20-year-old woman who said that while in an altercation with Drew, had hot grease thrown on her.

Officials say that officers observed what appeared to be significant burns to the victim’s face and other portions of her body. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Drew, who had left the scene of the crime before police arrived, was later found in the 1200 block of 26th Street around 4 p.m. on February 14.

Police arrested her after obtaining a warrant charging her with one count of malicious assault with a caustic substance. She also was issued a summons for possession on marijuana after police found her in possession of the substance when they were arresting her for charges stemming from the incident.