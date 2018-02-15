Newport News Police Department accepting applications for summer youth academy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Do you have a teenager who’s interested in law enforcement and looking for something to do once school’s out?

The Newport News Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy for Youth this summer.

Teens between the ages of 14 and 17 will get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in the department during the week-long program, which will run from June 18-22.

The goal of the program is to increase understanding through education and interaction with members of the police department while building lasting and productive partnerships between law enforcement and the community.

Participants will be instructed by police executives, veteran police officers, civilians and volunteers on a variety of topics including – but not limited to – forensic services; officer safety and/or use of force; probable cause and reasonable suspension and policing in the past, present and future.

The department will also give tours of the Newport News City Jail, Newport News Courts and the Newport News Police Department.

Applications are due May 11, 2018.

Click here to apply.