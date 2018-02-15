Nauticus will hold an educational day for homeschooled kids across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus says that with the growing number of homeschooled kids in Hampton Roads that it will be holding a Homeschool Day specifically catered towards them.

The day will be held on Tuesday, February 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to officials with Nauticus. Admission to the event is $7.57 per adult or child as part of the 757 Admissions special that is running through February 28.

“We’ve hosted Homeschool Days since Nauticus opened in 1994,” said Abby Dotson, education manager. “Each time our numbers have grown, so we’re clearly meeting an educational need for homeschooled children.”

The day will be filled with lively and interactive educational programs. The programs will cover lessons that are science based, and correlate topics about marine life and weather patterns.

Homeschoolers can also explore the Battleship Wisconsin as well as watch 3D movies Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Secret Ocean and Aircraft Carrier in the Nauticus Theater.

Advance reservations are not required. For more information, please call (757) 664-1034.