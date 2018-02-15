Man injured in Norfolk attempted robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was injured in an attempted robbery.

It happened Thursday around 1:13 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Military Highway, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the injured victim. He was taken to the hospital by medics and is expected to be okay.

Police have not released a suspect description at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for updates.