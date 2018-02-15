League announces finalists to host NFL Draft in 2019, 2020

NEW YORK – For the NFL, moving the Draft is a breeze.

Thursday, the league announced five finalists to host the NFL Draft in either 2019 or 2020. The finalists are: Cleveland-Canton, Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas and Nashville.

Bids from each potential host city will be considered in the coming months. The same city cannot host the ’19 and ’20 Draft.

The NFL is expected to announce the host cities for both the 2019 and 2020 drafts during the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta that will take place from May 21-23.

New York City was home to the NFL Draft from 1965-2014. However, following a scheduling conflict in 2014 – forcing the NFL to move its date back, the league took the Draft on the road.

Chicago hosted the event in 2015 and ’16, prior to Philadelphia doing so in 2017. Cowboys Stadium in Arlington will host the 2018 NFL Draft from April 26-28.