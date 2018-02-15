Deadline extended to file claims through Western Union scam settlement

If you’ve been scammed out of money, you could get some of it back.

Western Union is paying out $586 million to people who paid a scammer using their company.

Originally the deadline was Feb. 12, but the Federal Trade Commission has extended it. The new deadline is now May 31, 2018.

Settlements are available to people who paid a scammer money using Western Union between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017.

Western Union reached the settlement with the FTC after they were charged with not adequately protecting people from fraud and not properly disciplining problem agents.

Here’s what you need to know to get your money back: