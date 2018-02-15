× Charges dropped against Virginia Beach Sailor accused of arson, conspiracy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Arson and conspiracy charges against a Sailor on board the USS George Washington have been dropped, for now.

24-year-old Timothy Wright II was in court Thursday morning for his preliminary hearing.

The prosecution dropped the charges for several reasons, including neither side reaching an agreement in the case.

Virginia Beach Fire officials said Wright and 21-year-old Tre’von Bishop set a Dodge Charger on fire in April.

Police told us the car belonged to Wright.

Though the charges have been dropped, the prosecutor said they will likely move forward with a direct indictment.

