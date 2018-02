Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Sitting at a red light Cody Byrns’ car was rear ended by a truck going full speed. Upon impact, his vehicle exploded. First responders thought no one could have possibly survived such an accident.

But Cody proved them wrong and now helps others through The Cody Byrns Foundation for Burn Survivors .

Learn more at www.CodyByrns.com.