A local jeweler makes hoops for the Hoops for a Cure on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Local jeweler David Nygaard brings some friends with him from Susan G Komen Tidewater to tell us all about the Hoops for a Cure event Saturday, February 17th at the Ted Constant Center in Norfolk.

David has designed a special set of hoops earrings that will be auctioned off for the cause.

Prior to the game, featuring the Old Dominion women’s basketball team hosting UTEP at 2 p.m., there will be a special celebration of cancer survivors. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a pink Hoops for the Cure t-shirt. The first 2,000 fans will receive a pink pom-pom.

For more information visit odusports.com.

