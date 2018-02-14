× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: 50s today, 70s on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A big warm up to end the work week… Temperatures will start in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning. Expect cloudy skies with areas of fog and drizzle this morning. Some sunshine will mix in through midday with clouds returning this afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 50s this afternoon, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers possible. Lows will only drop into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Highs will warm into the low 70s on Thursday, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a slim chance for a shower. It will be a bit breezy tomorrow with SW winds at 10 to 15 mph.

We will warm into the mid 70s on Friday, before a cold front moves in. Expect partly cloudy skies Friday morning with a slim rain chance. Clouds and rain will move in by Friday afternoon. Clouds and rain will continue for Saturday but much colder air moves in. Highs will only reach the mid 40s on Saturday. Sunday will be the nicer weekend day with more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

