× Surprise your sweetie with this DIY treat for Valentine’s Day! No baking required!

Chef John’s last minute, easy to make Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie will make you look like a pro in the kitchen in no time for Valentine’s Day! This is a semi-homemade recipe anyone can make last minute that is sure to please! So grab the easy ingredients below and enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef John Telfer from Chef by Design Catering put together this easy list of ingredients that most of you may already have at home!

Last Minute Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Shopping list:

1/2 c. Peanut butter

2T. Canola oil

2c. Sweetened whipped cream

4oz. Melted dark choc.

2T. Melted butter

1T. Hot cream

1T. Corn syrup

1c. Chopped roasted peanuts

Whip cream to garnish

Hershey chocolate pieces

1-9inch pie shell, preferably Oreo or chocolate

Chocolate sauce:

4oz. Melted dark choc.

2T. Melted butter

1T. Hot cream

1T. Corn syrup

Mix the above ingredients in bowl and pour 1/2 inch into the pie shell and set in the fridge to chill.

Mix:

1/2 c. Peanut butter

2T. Canola oil

2c. Sweetened whipped cream

1c. Chopped roasted peanuts

Whip cream to garnish

Hershey chocolate pieces

Mix the oil with the peanut butter in bowl to loosen. Fold in whipped cream and pour on top of the chilled pie shell with chocolate in the bottom.

Garnish with whipped cream, peanuts, and Hershey choc pieces. Chill for 1 hour and serve!