Shooter is in custody after reported Florida school shooting

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is responding to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The shooter has been taken into custody, the Broward Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Aerial footage from WSVN showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school, being treated for injuries and moved to ambulances. As students streamed away from the school, some ran while others walked quickly in orderly lines with their hands on or above their heads.

Lissette Rozenblat told CNN that her daughter safely evacuated the school and was taking shelter at a nearby Walmart.

“She was very nervous, she said that she could hear the person who was shot crying out for help, and was just a nervous wreck,” Rozenblat said.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are on site, including one tank, along with a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers. Agents from the Miami office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene, a spokesman said.

Parkland is a city of more than 20,000 people outside Boca Raton in Broward County, Florida. Stoneman Douglas High School had an enrollment of about 3,100 students in the 2015-16 year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Clarification: Earlier reports from WSVN said that 20 people may have been injured. CNN has not confirmed the number of injured. This is a developing story and will be updated.

