FORT MEAD, Md. – Anne Arundel County police say a ‘possible shooting’ happened near the National Security Agency in Fort Meade Wednesday morning.

According to CBS News, there appears to been an SUV with bullet holes in the windshield parked near the NSA entrance.

Fort George G. Meade – HWY32 is closed in both directions near Fort Meade due to a police investigation. Please take alternate routes, expect long delays and drive carefully. — Fort Meade PAO (@FtMeadeMD) February 14, 2018

