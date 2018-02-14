‘It’s just like somebody just snatched my heart out’: Family of Portsmouth homicide victim speaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police said Keytondra Wilson, 22, was the victim found shot and killed at Des Moines Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard on February 13.

News 3's Aleah Hordges spoke with Wilson's family in Suffolk. Her grandfather said the two lived together since Wilson was four months old.

"It's just like somebody just snatched my heart out," said George Cross, Wilson's grandfather.

Cross said they last time he saw his granddaughter was February 12, the day before the shooting.

"Every time she would leave me she'd say, 'I love you.' I'd tell her I loved her back," mentioned Cross.

Wilson's grandfather said he didn't ask many questions, but thought Wilson was in Portsmouth to visit with friends.

Cross added, "The only thing I told her was when you go out to be careful."

Wilson was found shot in the upper body and dead at the scene just before 3 p.m. on February 13.

Her family said she will be missed.

"She did show me that side of her even though she was grown. She still had that childish part of her. Now all that's gone," continued Cross.

He hopes an arrest will be made soon.

"I just want him to turn himself in and take his medicine because God's got to deal with him in the end," Cross said.

Portsmouth Police said they've been knocking on doors near where the shooting happened to reassure neighbors that everything will be OK as part of their RESET program.