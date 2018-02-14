Newport News Police seeking fugitive in child abuse investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a child abuse investigation.

Around 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Robinson Drive for a call of a code blue involving a six-month-old boy. An investigation revealed that injuries were inflicted to the child.

Police have obtained warrants for Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Felony Child Abuse and Neglect for 24-year-old Denzel Lamar Arrington.

Police said Wednesday that the child is in stable condition at a local hospital. Arrington is said to still be at large.

Anyone with information on Arrington’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via www.p3tips.com/1151.