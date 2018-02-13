York County School Board proposes teacher raises, new jobs in 2019 budget

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Giving teachers a raise and recruiting new employees are two of the goals outlined in York County School Division Superintendent Victor Shandor’s fiscal year 2019 operating budget.

“There is one common denominator in our school division’s success, our people.” Shandor said. “We know our number one resource is the dedicated, passionate and committed employees of YCSD. It’s critical that we continue to provide competitive compensation to keep and attract the best of the best.”

Shandor presented the proposal during a special school board meeting on Monday.

The proposed $139.9 million budget is based on an expected $3.7 million increase in state funding.

The budget would include a two percent average pay increase for eligible employees, $376,500 for health insurance adjustments and $155,800 for stipend/supplements.

It also includes $487,500 for additional instructional positions, including: 2.5 special education teachers, 3 English learner teachers, a speech language pathologist and a teacher shift from title II funding. There will also be an adjustment for an athletic trainer contract.