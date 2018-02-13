Whale washes ashore on the Eastern Shore

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – Researchers with the Virginia Aquarium are trying to figure out why a whale found washed ashore died.

On Sunday afternoon, the aquarium received a call about the whale washed ashore in Chincoteague Island.

The stranding team arrived Monday morning to begin a necropsy.

Researchers say the young female whale was more decomposed than expected and are unable to come to an immediate answer of how she died.

Crews don’t believe human contact caused her to become stranded.