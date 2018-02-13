Virginians can now replace Social Security cards online

RICHMOND – Thanks to a new partnership between the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Social Security Administration, residents of the Old Dominion state will now be able to replace their Social Security cards online.

More than 10,000 Virginians were served in the partnership’s first four months. Twenty-four states and the District of Columbia also participate in the program.

Before this new program, those who needed to replace their Social Security card had to gather the required documents and complete an application in person at a Social Security office or submit the application and documents by mail.

Now, applications may be submitted online and the SSA will mail customers their new card after verifying the submitted information with the DMV.

“We are always looking for opportunities to partner with other government agencies to offer new conveniences to Virginians,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, who mentioned the DMV’s partnerships with other agencies including the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia Department of Health. “It only makes sense that we would work with SSA to enable Virginians to securely replace Social Security cards online.”

U.S. citizens who are Virginia residents and are 18 years or older can visit ssa.gov. to create a my Social Security account to request a card replacement online. Participants must have a U.S. domestic mailing address and a valid driver’s license or identification card, and must not need to change their name or make other record revisions.

