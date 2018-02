ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – A Virginia State University women’s basketball player was arrested Monday night.

25-year-old Shonnice Vaughn has been charged with concealed weapon: carry, no drivers license and speeding (68 in 55), according to court records online.

VSU Athletics told CBS 6 they did not have a comment on the matter.

Vaughn will be arraigned Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. in Isle of Wight County General District Court.

