Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Chilly today but a big warm up ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Chilly today but another warm up is on the way… Temperatures will start in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning, about 20 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Temperatures will linger in the low 40s all day, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies again today. A few isolated showers are possible this morning but more rain is possible this afternoon and evening, mainly for the Southside and NE NC. Rainfall totals will be limited to about 0.1”. It will not be as windy as yesterday but still breezy with NE winds at 10 to 15 mph.

We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers. Lows will drop into the mid 30s overnight as winds relax.

We will warm into the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon. Some sunshine could mix in tomorrow morning but overall we will still see more clouds. Scattered showers are possible again tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Our next big warm up moves in for the second half of the work week. Highs will climb into the mid 70s on Thursday, about 25 degrees above normal. We will see partly sunny skies with a few isolated showers. Highs will reach near 70 on Friday but with more clouds and rain as a cold front moves in. Cooler air returns for the weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Breezy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 13th

1966 F2, F0 Tornadoes Greensville Co

2014 Snow. 4-6″ Richmond west to Fluvanna. 2-4″ Tidewater, Peninsula areas.

