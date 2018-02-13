President Trump to nominate former Virginia congresswoman as Federal Transit Administrator

WASHINGTON – The White House announced Tuesday night that President Donald Trump intends to nominate former Virginia Congresswoman Thelma Drake to be Federal Transit Administrator.

Drake is a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Virginia House of Delegates and a former director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT).

She served on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in Congress and the Transportation Committee in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Drake currently serves as an Assistant Director of Public Works – Transportation for the City of Norfolk.