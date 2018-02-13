× Newport News Fire Department investigating late night house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Fire Department is working to find out what started a late night house fire.

Crews were called to the 1100 block of 29th Street around 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

Large flames and smoke could be seen coming from the two-story home.

Firefighters were battling the blaze early into the morning Tuesday, staying on scene for about five hours.

We’re told that no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.