Man dies at hospital from injuries sustained in Southampton County motorcycle crash

SOUTHAMPTON CO., Va. – A Franklin man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Southampton County deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle crash at Monroe Road and Nottoway Lane. When they arrived at the scene, they found EMS personnel attending to a man, later identified as 55-year-old Randy Wayne Gray.

Gray was flown via helicopter to MCV in Richmond, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation into the crash found that Gray lost control of the motorcycle on a straight stretch of Monroe Road. Authorities do not believe speed was a factor, and there is no evidence to suggest that any other vehicles were involved.

Gray’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for an autopsy.

Download the News 3 app for updates.