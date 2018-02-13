JCPenney is hiring salon stylists at Virginia locations

JCPenney has over 750 salons nationwide and they are now hiring in Virginia!

The retailer is looking for 118 stylists for Virginia locations.

JCPenney salon stylists get perks like flexible scheduling, discretionary pricing for senior and master stylists, paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off and 401K eligibility, the store said.

If you or anyone you know is interested, visit your local salon to apply or click here to submit an application online.

List of some local stores:

Greenbrier Mall

Chesapeake Square Mall

Lynnhaven Mall

Peninsula Town Center

Patrick Henry Mall