Colonial Williamsburg homeschool days offer deals for hands-on learning

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Homeschoolers and their families will be able to enjoy the history of Colonial Williamsburg at a discounted price during their Spring Homeschool Days.

From February 24 to March 4, homeschooled students will be able to participate in hands-on learning activities for educational and interactive lessons with exclusive ticket prices. Some activities include special private tours of the Capitol and Governor’s Palace, experiencing young Thomas Jefferson’s life as a student in Williamsburg and learning about STEM in the 18th century.

Single-day and multiday tickets are available during the offer with advanced reservation, with a saving of up to more than 75 percent off retail. Plus, admission for immediate family members ages five and under is free.

Admission includes access to all historic area exhibition buildings, trades and two art museums.

Spring Homeschool Days discounts are available to homeschoolers, homeschool co-ops and their immediate family with homeschool ID, homeschool teacher’s ID or a homeschool district letter if applicable. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit colonialwilliamsburg.com/homeschoolers.