Virginia Beach man runs seven marathons on seven continents for charity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach man ran a marathon seven days in a row on seven different continents.

JP Caudill, a local I.T. consultant, took on the World Marathon Challenge to raise money for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

The journey started on January 30 with a marathon on Antarctica . He then went on to a number of exotic locations over the next week, including Dubai and Colombia.

JP finished his last race this past Monday in Miami and raised $10,000 in honor of his grandmother, who passed away from pancreatic cancer 10 years ago.

But he told us that's not the only rewarding part.

"Learning what you're capable of, right? It's absolutely remarkable when you think about it because nobody knows you can go through something like this and get through seven marathons. I felt great and had such a great time. I met so many great people along the way too."

JP started running marathons eight years ago.

He got some much needed rest in the Cayman Islands before returning to Virginia Beach Saturday.