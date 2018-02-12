UVA men’s hoops ranked #1 in AP Top 25 poll; program’s first #1 ranking since 1982-83 season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the first time since the 1982-83 season, UVA has the nation’s top-ranked NCAA men’s basketball team.

Despite an overtime home loss to unranked Virginia Tech Saturday, the ‘Hoos (23-and-2 overall) jumped previous number one Villanova in the new AP Top 25 poll released Monday.

Villanova, 23-and-2 overall, lost at home to unranked St. John’s Wednesday.

The Wildcats had been ranked number one each week since January 8.

Virginia, leading the ACC with a record of 12-and-1, plays at Miami Tuesday.