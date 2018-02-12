Police warning of suspicious man approaching women in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department said Monday that it has been made aware of social media posts that involve a “suspicious” male driving a blue van and approaching young women in the city.

Police say that they are also concerned about comments being made on these posts, although they did not specify what they were.

Detectives with the department’s Special Victims Unit are currently investigating the situation.

Authorities are reminding people to call 911 or PPD’s non-emergency number at (757) 393-5300 immediately whenever something like this happens and to not take matters into their own hands.

Police say that because social media sites are not monitored 24/7, criminal acts in progress cannot be reported on these sites for police response. Instead, anyone who has any information is asked to call the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by submitting tips via the P3 Tips app or at www.p3tips.com.

