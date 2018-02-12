Local students turn garbage into glam at the Lynnhaven “Trashion” Show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ever heard of turning trash into treasure? A few Virginia Beach students are doing just that.

Student will model designs made from repurposed materials like trash bags, newspaper, CD’s, empty bags of chips and plastic spoons.

The show will take place on February 24 at the center court of Lynnhaven Mall.

The middle school show will be from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. The high school show will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Last year, the show brought in a crowd of over 700 people for both the middle and high school shows.