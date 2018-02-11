× First Warning Forecast: Tracking developing rain and dropping temperatures

Slowly but surely, more rain is on the way. We’ve been lucky this weekend. Most of the rain has rained itself out before reaching us.

Expect widely scattered showers this evening. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question. Biggest threat will be damaging winds.

The cold front will continue to approach the area tonight and Monday. More rain will move in and our temperatures will drop throughout the day. Expect milder temperatures overnight with temperatures falling into the 40s by Monday afternoon. Give yourself some extra time on your morning commute because the rain could become heavy at times. Rain likely through the afternoon.

A few lingering showers possible Tuesday with the cold front to our south. Much colder with highs in the mid 40s.

It’s still looking dry for Valentines Day. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Slight chances of rain on Thursday and Friday. Another cool down on Saturday with showers and highs in the upper 40s.

Tonight: Showers likely after midnight (30%-90%) . Temperatures in the 60s, falling to the 50s by morning. Winds: SW 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Heavy rain at times, especially in the morning (90%). Temperatures will fall into the 40s by the afternoon. Winds: N 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow night: Lingering showers possible (30%). Colder. Lows in the mid and upper 30s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram:HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.