Firefighters in Portsmouth respond to a house fire Saturday that displaced two people

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters in Portsmouth responded to a fire that started in the garage of a house Saturday evening.

Officials say that dispatch was called around 10 p.m. about a fire in the 400 block of Beacon Rd.

About half of the house was damaged by the fire.

A vehicle that was parked in the driveway sustained damage and a house next door was damaged from the fire as well.

There were no reported injuries, and two people were displaced because of the fire.

Officials are still investigating how the fire started.